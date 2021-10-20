Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 5, Week 8 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 44 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday October 19, which makes it Wednesday October 20 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

The headline-bout is a welterweight battle between Solomon Renfro (8-1) and Jonny Parsons (7-2). Also on the card, Valesca Machado (8-2) goes up against Piera Rodriguez (6-0) at women’s strawweight, following a pair of light heavyweight contests, as Jesse Murray (8-3) faces Caio Borralho (9-1), and Armen Petrosyan (5-1) meets Kaloyan Kolev (10-0). Kicking off the action, James Barnes (14-4) takes on Pedro Falcao (14-3) at bantamweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 44 live stream on ESPN+ in the US, starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK at 1 am BST, and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia at 11 am AEDT.

Get DWCS 44 results below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 44 results

Jonny Parsons def. Solomon Renfro by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

Piera Rodriguez def. Valesca Machado by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Caio Borralho def. Jesse Murray by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:41)

Armen Petrosyan def. Kaloyan Kolev by KO (head kick, R1 at 4:27)

Pedro Falcao def. James Barnes by TKO (punches, R3 at 3:55)