Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero tickets on sale

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero square off at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, December 5. The contest features undefeated WBA lightweight champion up against unbeaten contender in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout. Tickets to witness all the action at the fight location go on sale.

Boxing fans can watch the fight live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

Davis vs Romero tickets

Davis vs Romero tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, as well as via axs.com starting Thursday, October 21 at 10 am PT.

The pay-per-view headliner will pit one of boxing’s biggest stars, the 26-year-old Davis (25-0, 24 KOs), against his outspoken lightweight rival Romero (14-0, 12 KOs), for an explosive championship showdown. The event will mark Davis’ return to Southern California after he knocked out Hugo Ruiz in the first round in front of a sold-out crowd in February 2019.

The list of bouts featured on Davis vs Romero undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.