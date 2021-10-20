Oscar Rivas vs Ryan Rozicki live stream from Montreal

Longtime heavyweight contender Oscar Rivas and unbeaten knockout artist Ryan Rozicki square off at L’Olympia in Montreal, Canada on Friday, October 22. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with the inaugural WBC Bridgerweight title on the line (weight limit: 224 pounds).

Rivas has fought as high as 251.5 pounds, while Rozicki has spent the entirety of his five-year pro career as a cruiserweight.

Rivas (27-1, 19 KOs) is a 2008 Colombian Olympian who has spent his 12-year pro career based in Montreal. In January 2019, he knocked out former world title challenger Bryant Jennings in the 12th round of an ESPN+ main event. Six months later, he dropped a highly competitive decision to British star Dillian Whyte. Rivas returned in March 2021 – weighing 221.25 pounds – and knocked out Sylvera Louis in three rounds.

Rozicki (13-0, 13 KOs), from Nova Scotia, Canada, has stopped 12 of his 13 foes in three rounds or less and has never gone past six rounds in the paid ranks.

How to watch Oscar Rivas vs Ryan Rozicki live stream, date and time

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Oscar Rivas vs Ryan Rozicki live stream on ESPN+. The date is Friday, October 22. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The date when Rivas vs Rozicki airs live in Australia is Saturday, October 23. The start time is 10 am AEDT. Fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE TV.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

Among Rivas vs Rozicki undercard bouts, Steve Rolls (20-1, 11 KOs), best known for his 2019 challenge of Gennadiy Golovkin, returns from a nearly two-year layoff to fight Gregory Trenel (14-7-2, 4 KOs). The pair squares off in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Also on the card, Canadian contender Sebastien Bouchard (19-2, 8 KOs) will face Mexican knockout artist Sergio Ortega (24-2, 18 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Ortega has won eight straight fights, all by knockout, since returning from a nearly three-year layoff in 2018.

As well, in a four-round cruiserweight rematch featuring a pair of Quebec natives, Alexandre Roberge (1-1) will look to avenge his lone pro defeat against Francis Charbonneau (3-1, 1 KO). In March, Charbonneau edged Roberge by six-round split decision.

In addition, light heavyweight prospect Terry Osias (9-0, 4 KOs), from Longueuil, Canada, will fight Joaquin Murrieta (9-9-3, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder. Murrieta is coming off a knockout win in August over the previously undefeated Carlos Avila (10-0 at the time).

The lineup can be found below.

Rivas vs Rozicki fight card

Oscar Rivas vs Ryan Rozicki, 12 rounds, bridgerweight – for inaugural WBC Bridgerweight title

Steve Rolls vs. Gregory Trenel, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Sebastien Bouchard vs. Sergio Ortega, 4 rounds, welterweight

Alexandre Roberge vs. Francis Charbonneau, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Terry Osias vs. Joaquin Murrieta, 6 rounds, light heavyweight