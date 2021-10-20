UFC Vegas 41 start time, how to watch, live stream, Costa vs Vettori

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 23, which makes it Sunday October 24 in Australia.

In the main event Paulo Costa (13-1) goes up against fellow-former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori (15-5-1). Both fighters are looking to rebound from the defeat suffered in their previous bouts against reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event Grant Dawson (17-1) is looking to extend his eight-win streak when he faces Rick Glenn (22-6-1), who eyes to record the second win in a row. The pair squares off in a three-rounder at lightweight.

Among other main card bouts, Jessica-Rose Clark (10-6) meets Joselyne Edwards (10-3) at women’s bantamweight, Alex Caceres (18-2) faces Seungwoo Choi (10-3) at featherweight, and Francisco Trinaldo (26-8) squares off against Dwight Grant (11-3) at welterweight. In addition, Nicolae Negumereanu (10-1) goes up against Ike Villanueva (18-12) at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs Vettori, date and time

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs Vettori live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 23. The main card start time is 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

UFC Vegas 41 UK time, Costa vs Vettori

Fans in the UK can watch UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs Vettori live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass. The date is Saturday, October 23. The main card starts at 9 pm BST. MMA action begins on the preliminary card at 6 pm BST.

UFC Vegas 41 Australia time, Costa vs Vettori

In Australia UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs Vettori live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 24. The main card start time is 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 4 am AEDT / 1 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 41 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs Vettori fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards

Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi

Dwight Grant vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva

Preliminary card

Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues

David Onama vs. Mason Jones

Tabatha Ricci vs. Maria de Oliveira Neta

Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli

Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert

Jeff Molina vs. Daniel Lacerda

Livia Renata Souza vs. Randa Markos