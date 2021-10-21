Cameron vs McGee new headliner for Oct 30 live on DAZN, Whyte vs Wallin canceled

The scheduled for Saturday, October 30 Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN will go ahead with a new main event, after the original headliner featuring interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte and Otto Wallin fell off. The ten-round super lightweight title unification bout between Chantelle Cameron and Mary McGee is set to headline the event at The O2 in London.

Whyte was forced to withdraw from his title defense against Wallin due to shoulder injury.

“I am devastated as I had a great camp, was in great shape, and had great sparring,” said Whyte (via press release sent out by the promotion). “I was looking forward to knocking Wallin out and would have done so in the first half of the fight.”

“I am devastated about not being able to fight on October 30 but I want to thank everyone for all of their support.”

Undefeated Chantelle Cameron (14-0, 8 KOs) brings to the table the WBC title, following her win against former champion Melissa Hernandez via fifth-round TKO. Riding the seven-win streak Mary McGee (27-3, 15 KOs) enters the ring holding the IBF belt. In addition The Ring strap is on the line.

Cameron vs McGee kicks off the quest for the women’s super lightweight supremacy.

Among other bouts scheduled for October 30, Alen Babic (8-0, 8 KOs) faces former two-time title challenger Eric Molina (28-7, 20 KOs), Ellie Scotney (2-0) meets Eva Cantos (2-1), and John Hedges (3-0) battles Antony Woolery (2-7). Get the current fight card.