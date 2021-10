Undefeated WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis (25-0, 24 KOs defends his belt against unbeaten contender Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) live on pay-per-view on Showtime from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, December 5. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The kickoff Davis vs Romero press conference is scheduled for Thursday, October 21. Live stream video from STAPLES Center – City View Terrace is available up top, starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.