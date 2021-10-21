Jake Paul next fight expected on Dec 18 in Miami against Tommy Fury

The next fight of YouTuber turned pro-boxer Jake Paul has been reportedly scheduled for Saturday, December 18 against Tommy Fury, a younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The contest is expected to headline boxing fight card live on pay-per-view from Miami, FL.

While not officially announced by neither of the fighters, The Sun reported that the pair is to square off in a grudge match.

Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) last fought in August in Cleveland, OH, where he took a split decision against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KOs) was in action at the same night, taking a unanimous decision against Anthony Taylor.

The official Paul vs Fury announcement is expected to follow shortly.