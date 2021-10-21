Skills & Experience: Canelo predicts KO victory over Plant before Round 8

Unified super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (56-1-2 38 KOs) puts his WBA, WBC and WBO belts on the line when he faces undefeated IBF 168-pound champion Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) for the undisputed title live on pay-per-view on Showtime from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 6. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The date when the fight airs live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and Kayo Sports in Australia is Sunday, November 7.

Check out below what Mexican super star Canelo Alvarez had to say at the media workout on Wednesday.

Canelo Alvarez: I’ve never been involved in anything like what happened at the first press conference

“I feel strong and I’m very excited. I’m just continuing to move forward day by day toward fight night. I’m ready to make history on November 6.”

“It’s new for me to have this much bad blood with an opponent. It’s very different from normal and it’s definitely the most animosity I’ve had with an opponent heading into a big fight.”

“I’m sticking with my prediction of a knockout before round eight. The first couple of rounds will be difficult, but as the fight progresses, I am going to be able to get him out of there.”

“I delivered the message I had to at our press conference. I don’t have to say anything else to Plant. I’m just going to prepare to face him in the ring on November 6.”

“The secret to me and Eddy’s relationship is our discipline. My mind is so strong and I’m going to use that to my advantage in this fight.”

“I’ve never been involved in anything like what happened at the first press conference between me and Caleb. Whether it sells the fight or not, the most important thing for me is to become undisputed on November 6.”

‘This is very important for my country of Mexico’

“I’ve been in the ring for huge fights like this a lot of times. For him, it’s going to be a challenge being in there for a fight of this magnitude for the first time. He’s going to have to control his emotions.”

“I’m a complete fighter. I can do various things in the ring. I can be aggressive, I can counterpunch, I can move. At the end of the day, I know I have to be a complete fighter. That’s what I’ve learned to be under Eddy Reynoso.”

“Caleb is a good boxer, he has a good jab and he moves very well. But it’s nothing I haven’t seen before. I’m just going to use my skills and experience to win the fight.”

“This is very important for my country of Mexico. This is one of the most important fights of my life. I’m taking it very seriously and a win means a lot to me.”

“I don’t want to compare myself to great Mexican champions of the past. I just want to go out and make my own history. In the end, I want to be considered one of the best along with the legends who came before me.”

