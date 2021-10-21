Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos date and location confirmed for Nov 27 at MSG

A highly anticipated showdown between unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and contender George Kambosos Jr has a new date and location confirmed. The bout is set to take place on Saturday, November 27 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY. Tickets information is expected to be announced shortly. Fans can watch the fight live and exclusive on DAZN.

The date when Lopez vs Kambosos airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 28. The start time is to be determined.

After being initially booked for June, Lopez vs Kambosos has been rescheduled several times. Early October Triller ultimately and gave it up, and Matchroom Boxing took over. The pair is now expected to finally come face to face inside the squared circle.

Undefeated American Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) makes the first defense of his unified WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts. He was last in action in October 2020 when he defeated former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko by unanimous decision.

“The time has finally come!” said Lopez (via a press release sent out by Matchroom Boxing). “It has been a long wait for Team Takeover. We’ve been in the zone for six months and counting but we’re pleased to be able to finally get this fight on DAZN! The Takeover will show the world once again why we are called ‘The People’s Champ’.”

Unbeaten Australian George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) is a mandatory title challenger by IBF. In his previous bout also last October he took a split decision against former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby.

“It has been a long time coming, I have been patient but ready and I have continued to perfect my craft, leaving no stone unturned to be victorious and win all the belts,” said Kambosos Jr. “I’m very excited to be headlining my biggest fight of my life on another great Matchroom card against Teofimo Lopez after earning this opportunity last year by becoming the IBF mandatory and world number 1 on another great Matchroom show. I know they will give this fight the respect it deserves and I will shock the world and be crowned World Champion on November 27 in New York City.”

The list of bouts featured on Lopez vs Kambosos undercard is expected to be announced shortly.