WWE: Crown Jewel 2021 Australia time, how to watch, live stream, PPV cost, match card

WWE: Crown Jewel 2021 takes place at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The date and time when the pro wrestling event airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Friday, October 22 at 2 am AEDT.

The event features the match for the WWE Universal Championship between champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. As well, Mansoor goes up against Mustafa Ali, Edge faces off Seth Rollins, and Doudrop takes on Zelina Vega.

The tag team match pits Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso aka “The Usos” and Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin aka “The Hurt Business”. The full match card can be found below.

How to watch WWE: Crown Jewel 2021 in Australia, date and time

Pro Wrestling fans in Australia can watch WWE: Crown Jewel 2021 live stream on Kayo. The date is Friday, October 22. The start time is 2 am AEDT. The PPV cost is $24.95.

The respective date and start time throughout Australia looks as the following:

Friday, October 22

Brisbane – 1 am AEST

Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney – 2 am AEDT

Adelaide – 1:30 am ACDT

Darwin – 12:30 am ACST

Thursday, October 21

Perth 11 pm AWST

Christmas Island – 10 pm CXT

WWE: Crown Jewel 2021 match card

Tag team match

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin)

Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Brock Lesnar

Triple threat match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Singles match for the WWE Championship

Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

No Holds Barred match

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley

Singles match – King of the Ring tournament finals

Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods

Singles match – Queen’s Crown tournament finals

Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega

Hell in a Cell match

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Singles match

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali