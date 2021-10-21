WWE: Crown Jewel 2021 Australia time, how to watch, live stream, PPV cost, match card

WWE: Crown Jewel 2021 takes place at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The date and time when the pro wrestling event airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Friday, October 22 at 2 am AEDT.
The event features the match for the WWE Universal Championship between champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. As well, Mansoor goes up against Mustafa Ali, Edge faces off Seth Rollins, and Doudrop takes on Zelina Vega.
The tag team match pits Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso aka “The Usos” and Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin aka “The Hurt Business”. The full match card can be found below.
How to watch WWE: Crown Jewel 2021 in Australia, date and time
Pro Wrestling fans in Australia can watch WWE: Crown Jewel 2021 live stream on Kayo. The date is Friday, October 22. The start time is 2 am AEDT. The PPV cost is $24.95.
The respective date and start time throughout Australia looks as the following:
Friday, October 22
- Brisbane – 1 am AEST
- Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney – 2 am AEDT
- Adelaide – 1:30 am ACDT
- Darwin – 12:30 am ACST
Thursday, October 21
- Perth 11 pm AWST
- Christmas Island – 10 pm CXT
WWE: Crown Jewel 2021 match card
Tag team match
The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin)
Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Brock Lesnar
Triple threat match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks
Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos
Singles match for the WWE Championship
Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
No Holds Barred match
Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley
Singles match – King of the Ring tournament finals
Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods
Singles match – Queen’s Crown tournament finals
Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega
Hell in a Cell match
Edge vs. Seth Rollins
Singles match
Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali