Bellator 269 weigh-in results, Fedor vs Johnson (video)

Bellator 269 airs live on Showtime from VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia on Saturday, October 23. MMA event marks the return of Fedor Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC), who goes up against Tim Johnson (15-7).

Also on the card Vitaly Minakov (22-1) faces Said Sowma (7-2), and Usman Nurmagomedov (13-0) meets Patrik Pietila (11-8). In addition, Anatoly Tokov (29-2) squares off against Sharaf Davlatmurodov (18-3-1).

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Get the full Bellator 269 fight card and weigh-in results below. Video is available up top.

Bellator 269 fight card

Main Card

Fedor Emelianenko (233.5) vs. Timothy Johnson (264)

Vitaly Minakov (265) vs. Said Sowma (243)

Usman Nurmagomedov (160) vs. Patrik Pietila (158.6)

Anatoly Tokov (185) vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov (186)

Preliminary Card

Kirill Sidelnikov (264) vs. Rab Truesdale (247)

Darina Mazdyuk (125) vs. Katarzyna Sadura (125.5)

Irina Alekseeva (129.9) vs. Stephanie Page (124.5)

Brian Moore (136) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (135.5)

Grachik Bozinyan (170) vs. Alexey Shurkevich (171)

Aiden Lee (147.5) vs. Alexander Osetrov (145.5)

Gadzhi Rabadanov (148.8) vs. Alexander Belikh (146)