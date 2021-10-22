Bellator 269 weigh-in results, Fedor vs Johnson (video)

Bellator 269 airs live on Showtime from VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia on Saturday, October 23. MMA event marks the return of Fedor Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC), who goes up against Tim Johnson (15-7).
Also on the card Vitaly Minakov (22-1) faces Said Sowma (7-2), and Usman Nurmagomedov (13-0) meets Patrik Pietila (11-8). In addition, Anatoly Tokov (29-2) squares off against Sharaf Davlatmurodov (18-3-1).
A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Get the full Bellator 269 fight card and weigh-in results below. Video is available up top.
Bellator 269 fight card
Main Card
- Fedor Emelianenko (233.5) vs. Timothy Johnson (264)
- Vitaly Minakov (265) vs. Said Sowma (243)
- Usman Nurmagomedov (160) vs. Patrik Pietila (158.6)
- Anatoly Tokov (185) vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov (186)
How to watch Bellator 269: Fedor vs Johnson live from Moscow, date and time
Preliminary Card
- Kirill Sidelnikov (264) vs. Rab Truesdale (247)
- Darina Mazdyuk (125) vs. Katarzyna Sadura (125.5)
- Irina Alekseeva (129.9) vs. Stephanie Page (124.5)
- Brian Moore (136) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (135.5)
- Grachik Bozinyan (170) vs. Alexey Shurkevich (171)
- Aiden Lee (147.5) vs. Alexander Osetrov (145.5)
- Gadzhi Rabadanov (148.8) vs. Alexander Belikh (146)