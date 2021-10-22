Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 5, Week 9 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday October 26, which makes it Wednesday October 27 in Australia. The event features six bouts with MMA prospects looking to earn their ticket into the UFC.

On the top of the card undefeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (12-0) takes on Jansey Silva (7-1) at middleweight. Among other bouts, Long Xiao (16-6) faces Christian Quinonez (15-3) at bantamweight, Oron Kahlon (12-0) meets fellow-unbeaten lightweight Javid Basharat (10-0), and Qihui Yan (9-4) squares off against Karine Silva (13-4) at women’s flyweight. In addition, Kolton Englund (9-3) battles it out against Manuel Torres (11-2) at lightweight, and Xie Bin (8-2) and Olivier Murad (5-0) meet at featherweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 47 live stream on ESPN+ in the US at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia at 11 am AEDT.

DWCS 45 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 45 fight card looks as the following:

Gadzhi Omargadzhiev vs. Jansey Silva

Long Xiao vs. Christian Quinonez

Oron Kahlon vs. Javid Basharat

Qihui Yan vs. Karine Silva

Kolton Englund vs. Manuel Torres

Xie Bin vs. Olivier Murad