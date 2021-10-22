Gervonta Davis looks to ‘punish’ Rolando Romero, who promises KO

Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero square off at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 5. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features undefeated five-time world champion defending his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten contender. The pair headlines Premier Boxing Champions fight card live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

At the kickoff press conference held earlier today at City View Terrace at STAPLES Center, the fighters came face to face and previewed their upcoming showdown. Check out below what they had to say.

Davis’ third-straight pay-per-view headlining attraction will see him battle his outspoken lightweight foe Romero, as the 26-year-old power-punchers put their unbeaten records on the line. The event will mark Davis’ return to Southern California after he knocked out Hugo Ruiz in the first round in front of a sold-out crowd in February 2019.

Gervonta Davis: I’m going to show him that he’s a chump

“I’m thankful to be here to give the fans another great fight. This is what we do. ‘Rolly’ is just here to talk. He’s trying to talk his way into winning, but he’s scared. I’m coming to fight.

“They only talk about his power, but this is boxing. His skills are not up to par with mine. He can’t even talk about power, because everyone knows I’m bringing it. You can shoot bullets, but how are you going to defend yourself when the bullets are shot back?

“He’s been talking for a long time. He’s trying to sell a fight, but I’m going to show him that he’s a chump on December 5. I’m not here to talk, I’m here to fight. I don’t take this personally. To me, this isn’t beef, this is business.

“I was on a mission when I fought Jose Pedraza for the title. I didn’t do the trash talking. I went in there and proved that I’m a top guy. This guy is just here to talk. I’m going to do the talking in the ring on December 5.

“His trainer isn’t working on anything but power. They aren’t working on any skills. He hasn’t fought anybody like me and he’s going to see the difference.

“I’ve never once turned down any fight. I’m not scared of anybody. I’m going to fight everybody. I’ll fight a heavyweight. This is nothing to me. I’ve survived a lot of stuff.

“He’s supposed to come here and sell the fight. I’m supposed to win. I’d rather punish him for 12 rounds than knock him out quick. Part of me wants to humble him, but the most important thing to do is just go out there and get the job done.

“This fight is for the fans. The fans are winning December 5. Make sure you come out and support. I’m thankful to be in this position. It’s all about my team and those people who have put me in a great position.”

Rolando Romero: I’m going to knock Gervonta the f*** out

“Everyone’s going to see December 5, I’m going to knock Gervonta the f*** out. I hope you hear that.

“I’ve been calling ‘Tank’ out since 2017. We were supposed to spar in 2018 and he didn’t show up to the gym. He did that twice because he knew he was getting beat. December 5, you’re getting knocked out.

“This is just who I am. This is how I was born. I came into this sport at 17-years-old and I’ve made the most out of what I’ve done. Everybody come watch me knock him out on December 5.

“He’s got such a big head, it’s going to be hard to miss it. He gets touched up by every opponent he faces. Leo Santa Cruz was beating him up and Barrios was getting to him too.

“He wants to run out of the ring whenever he gets hit. It happens in sparring and in the amateurs. I was the one who had to force this fight, because I’ve seen for years that he’s a chump. He’s made a career out of beating up 126-pounders.

“He doesn’t know half the stuff that I’ve seen and been through. I’m here to knock him out in the ring. He’s arrogant and tries to act like he’s tough, but I’m knocking him out.

“Manny Pacquiao has an awkward style too, and look at everything he’s accomplished. Just because I fight differently, does that mean I don’t have skills? I have my own skills and they’ve gotten me this far.

“I’m not going into the ring angry, I’m just focused.”

The list of bouts featured on Davis vs Romero undercard is expected to be announced shortly.