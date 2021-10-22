Stream Herring vs Stevenson live on ESPN+
Kickboxing

Glory 79 weigh-in results, Collision 3: Verhoeven vs Ben Saddik III

Glory heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven weighs-in
Rico Verhoeven weighs-in | Glory

Kickboxing event Glory 79: Collision 3 takes place at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, October 23. The fight card features a series of bouts with heavyweight title contested in the headliner. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The main event is a five-round Glory heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Rico Verhoeven and challenger Jamal Ben Saddik. In addition the pair squares off in the trilogy fight.

The co-main event marks the ring return of kickboxing star and former UFC fighter Gokhan Saki, who faces James McSweeney.

Get the full fight card below and check back shortly for weigh-in video and results.

Glory 79: Collision 3 fight card

Glory Collision 3 fight card

  • Rico Verhoeven vs. Jamal Ben Saddik – Verhoeven’s GLORY heavyweight title
  • Gokhan Saki vs. James McSweeney
  • Mohamed Mezouari aka “Hamicha” vs. Samuel Dbili
  • Donegi Abena vs. Sergej Maslobojev
  • Benjamin Adegbuyi vs. Antonio Plazibat
  • Michael Duut vs. John King

Glory 79 fight card

  • Alim Nabiev vs. Troy Jones
  • Serhiy Adamchuk vs. Aleksei Ulianov
  • Matt Baker vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan
  • Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Bruno Gazani
KickboxingNews

