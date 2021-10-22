Live stream Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson weigh-in results (video)

Jamel Herring makes the fourth defense of his WBO junior lightweight title against former featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, October 23, which makes it Sunday, October 24 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Herring vs Stevenson weigh-in video is available up top. Live stream starts at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, 6 pm BST in the UK, and 4 am AEDT in Australia.

In the evening’s co-feature Xander Zayas faces off Dan Karpency at junior middleweight. Also on the card Nico Ali Walsh takes on James Westley at middleweight, and Evan Holyfield squares off against Charles Stanford at junior welterweight.

Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+ in the US, Sky Sports in the UK and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Get the full Herring vs Stevenson fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Herring vs Stevenson fight card

Main Card

Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – Herring’s WBO junior lightweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Dan Karpency, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. James Westley, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Evan Holyfield vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Roddricus Livsey vs. Eric Palmer, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. Roberto Negrete, 4 rounds, featherweight

Antoine Cobb vs. Jerrion Campbell, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

Harley Mederos vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight

Troy Isley vs. Nicholi Navarro, 6 rounds, middleweight