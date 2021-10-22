Jason Quigley: Big guns avoid Demetrius Andrade – I’ll happily step in

Jason Quigley challenges reigning WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade on Friday November 19 at SNHU Arena in Manchester, England. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Ahead of the matchup Quigley (19-1, 14 KOs) hosted a press conference in Ireland. Check out below what he had to say about his contest against undefeated champion Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs).

“He needs fights and the big guns are avoiding him. I’ll happily step in and bring that title back to Ireland.”

“I’m at the perfect stage in my life and my career to deal with this situation. I’m not the young kid now living for the whole excitement of fighting for a world title.”

“This is just another fight and I training my absolute ass off in the gym to get that W (win). To get that W will mean so much in this fight than in any other fight.”

“I know that I can bring stuff to the table that is going to upset him, make him see things that he’s not always seen inside the ring.”

“I honestly believe the Irish fans will outweigh his fans come fight night 100 percent.”

Get the full Andrade vs Quigley fight card.