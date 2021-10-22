Stream Herring vs Stevenson live on ESPN+
Stream Herring vs Stevenson live on ESPN+
Stream Herring vs Stevenson live on ESPN+
Stream Herring vs Stevenson live on ESPN+
Search
Stream Herring vs Stevenson live on ESPN+
Stream Herring vs Stevenson live on ESPN+
Stream Herring vs Stevenson live on ESPN+
Stream Herring vs Stevenson live on ESPN+
Boxing

Jason Quigley: Big guns avoid Demetrius Andrade – I’ll happily step in

Parviz Iskenderov
Jason Quigley
Jason Quigley | Supplied/Golden Boy

Jason Quigley challenges Demetrius Andrade for WBO middleweight title

Jason Quigley challenges reigning WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade on Friday November 19 at SNHU Arena in Manchester, England. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Ahead of the matchup Quigley (19-1, 14 KOs) hosted a press conference in Ireland. Check out below what he had to say about his contest against undefeated champion Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs).

“He needs fights and the big guns are avoiding him. I’ll happily step in and bring that title back to Ireland.”

“I’m at the perfect stage in my life and my career to deal with this situation. I’m not the young kid now living for the whole excitement of fighting for a world title.”

“This is just another fight and I training my absolute ass off in the gym to get that W (win). To get that W will mean so much in this fight than in any other fight.”

“I know that I can bring stuff to the table that is going to upset him, make him see things that he’s not always seen inside the ring.”

“I honestly believe the Irish fans will outweigh his fans come fight night 100 percent.”

Get the full Andrade vs Quigley fight card.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Herring vs Stevenson live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097