Taylor vs Catterall date postponed due to injury

Undisputed junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor’s title defense against top contender Jack Catterall, originally scheduled for December 18 at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, has been postponed due to a knee injury the champion suffered in training. The new date is Saturday, February 26 at the same venue.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+ in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.

Taylor, who won the undisputed title against Jose Ramirez in March, said, “I’m gutted I won’t be able to defend my title on December 18 as originally planned, but I wanted to make sure I was 100 percent healthy to give my incredible fans the show they deserve. This homecoming has been a long time in the making, and it will be worth the wait. I will see everyone on February 26.”

“Everything happens for a reason! I am gutted not just for me but for everyone who had planned to go,” Catterall said. “I will remain professional and continue working for the new date. 2022, I will be world champion. Obstacles like this are nothing new for me. I will turn the frustration into positive energy.”

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall

The list of bouts featured on Taylor vs Catterall undercard, as well as the ticket information, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.