UFC Vegas 41 weigh-in results, Costa vs Vettori

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 23, which makes it Sunday October 24 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

The main event features Paulo Costa (13-1) up against fellow-former UFC 185-pound title challengers Marvin Vettori (15-5-1). The pair was initially set to square off at middleweight. A few days ahead of the event the fight was move up to 195-pound catchweight due to Costa’s weight cut issue. It was then reported that the bout was bummed up again, and is now set at light heavyweight (205).

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 41 live stream on ESPN+ in the US, and Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC Vegas 41 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 41 fight card

Main Card

Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards

Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi

Dwight Grant vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva

Preliminary card

Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues

David Onama vs. Mason Jones

Tabatha Ricci vs. Maria de Oliveira Neta

Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli

Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert

Jeff Molina vs. Daniel Lacerda

Livia Renata Souza vs. Randa Markos

Jonathan Martinez vs. Zviad Lazishvili