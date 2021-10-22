UFC Vegas 41 weigh-in results, Costa vs Vettori

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 23, which makes it Sunday October 24 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
The main event features Paulo Costa (13-1) up against fellow-former UFC 185-pound title challengers Marvin Vettori (15-5-1). The pair was initially set to square off at middleweight. A few days ahead of the event the fight was move up to 195-pound catchweight due to Costa’s weight cut issue. It was then reported that the bout was bummed up again, and is now set at light heavyweight (205).
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 41 live stream on ESPN+ in the US, and Kayo in Australia.
Get the full UFC Vegas 41 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.
UFC Vegas 41 fight card
Main Card
- Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori
- Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn
- Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi
- Dwight Grant vs. Francisco Trinaldo
- Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva
Preliminary card
- Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues
- David Onama vs. Mason Jones
- Tabatha Ricci vs. Maria de Oliveira Neta
- Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli
- Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert
- Jeff Molina vs. Daniel Lacerda
- Livia Renata Souza vs. Randa Markos
- Jonathan Martinez vs. Zviad Lazishvili