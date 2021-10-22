What Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson had to say at the final pre-fight presser

Jamel Herring defends his WBO junior lightweight title against former featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, October 23. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 24. Check out below what they had to say at the final pre-fight press conference.

When Herring and Stevenson had their final faceoff, the fighters and their teams exchanged verbal barbs, with Stevenson grabbing Herring’s belt on multiple occasions. They were separated and will resume the jawing at Friday’s weigh-in. Faceoff video is available up top.

Herring (23-2, 11 KOs) has made three defenses of the title he won from Masayuki Ito in May 2019. Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs), a 2016 Olympic silver medalist, is considered by many to be the heir to the pound-for-pound throne. He picked up the interim world title in June with a dominant decision over Jeremiah Nakathila.

Boxing fans can watch Herring vs Stevenson live stream on ESPN+ in the US, Sky Sports in the UK and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Jamel Herring: It just feels like another elite level fight

“The odds just play to my story. I’ve always been an underdog, not just in boxing but in life, so I don’t get into the oddsmaker thing. It doesn’t bother me at all.”

“It’s not personal, it’s just business. We’re building a fight is all it means to me. I’ve heard worse and been through worse. We’re just two top competitors in the division trying to prove who is the best.”

“It just feels like another elite level fight in a loaded and talented division, so we just take it one fight at a time. We put all personal feelings to the side and just go to work and do what we have to do.”

“Atlanta is cool. I have family out here. My sons live out here as well. It’s another home and it’s an honor just to be fighting in the State Farm Arena because there’s not a lot of fights coming into town, so whenever you can bring a special fight to a certain city, it’s always a great thing.”

Shakur Stevenson: It’s going to feel real good beating the whole team

“It means everything to me. This is my first time being able to go against a champion and being able to take a champion’s belt will mean a lot to me… and I can’t wait to hear them say, ‘And the new!'”

“It’s definitely not personal, just business at the end of the day. He’s not my friend. I don’t hit him up and say, ‘let’s fight.'” We don’t have any conversations. I don’t talk to Jamel Herring outside of boxing.”

“It’s going to feel real good beating the whole team. I can’t wait to go against [Herring trainers Brian McIntyre and Red Spikes]. It’s not just Jamel that I’m fighting. I’ve got to beat Bomac and Red, and it’ll feel good doing that.”

“You’re going to see a special night, my coming out party. It’s going to be a great night, and he said he’s going to spoil the party, so let’s see if he can do it.”

