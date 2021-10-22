Zepeda vs Vargas undercard: Jonathan Guzman faces Carlos Jackson, plus more

Jose Zepeda goes up against Josue Vargas in a ten-round junior welterweight battle live on ESPN+ from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, October 30. In the evening’s co-feature Carlos Caraballo faces off Jonas Sultan in a ten-rounder at bantamweight.

The full lineup has been announced today. Headlining the undercard former junior featherweight champion Jonathan Guzman makes his ring return against Carlos Jackson.

The date when the event airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and FITE TV in Australia is Sunday, October 31.

Zepeda vs Vargas tickets

The main card starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am BST in the UK, and 1 pm AEDT in Australia. The undercard kicks off three hours prior.

The main card starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am BST in the UK, and 1 pm AEDT in Australia. The undercard kicks off three hours prior.

Jonathan Guzman vs Carlos Jackson

Guzman (24-1, 23 KOs) won the IBF junior featherweight world title in July 2016 with an 11th-round TKO over Shingo Wake in Wake’s home country of Japan. Five months later, he returned to Japan and lost his title to Yukinori Oguni by unanimous decision. One of the Dominican Republic’s most accomplished fighters, Guzman has fought only twice since the Oguni defeat. In January 2020, he knocked out Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya in three rounds.

Jackson (17-1, 11 KOs) is best known to a small contingent of MGM Grand Bubble attendees for his July 2020 war against Jose Enrique Vivas. In one of the year’s most hellacious action bouts — a battle of blood-curdling body blows — Vivas picked up the contested 10-round decision.

In other Zepeda vs Vargas undercard undercard action

New York City crowd favorite Mathew Gonzalez (12-0, 8 KOs) will look to pick up his third consecutive knockout against Dakota Linger (12-5-2, 8 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight.

Welterweight Pablo Valdez (4-0, 4 KOs), a New Yorker who trains alongside super middleweight star Edgar Berlanga, hopes to keep his perfect record intact against Alejandro Martinez (2-1-1, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Jahi Tucker (4-0, 2 KOs), the rising welterweight star from Deer Park, New York, makes his MSG debut in a scheduled six-rounder versus Jorge Rodrigo Sosa (3-2, 3 KOs). Tucker, 18, turned pro at 17 last year inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble.

Ray Cuadrado (1-0, 1 KO), a one-time New York City amateur standout, will face Michael Land (1-3-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at junior lightweight.

Top junior welterweight prospect Kasir Goldston (3-0, 1 KO), from Albany, New York, will step up against Marc Misiura (2-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder.

Zepeda vs Vargas fight card

The full Zepeda vs Vargas fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jose Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Carlos Caraballo vs. Jonas Sultan, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard

Jonathan Guzman vs. Carlos Jackson, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Mathew Gonzalez vs. Dakota Linger, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Pablo Valdez vs. Alejandro Martinez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Jorge Rodrigo Sosa, 6 rounds, welterweight

Raymond Cuadrado vs. Michael Land, 4 rounds, junior lightweight

Kasir Goldston vs. Marc Misiura, 4 rounds, junior welterweight