Bellator 269 free live stream of prelims

Watch Bellator 269: Fedor vs Johnson preliminary card live stream from VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia on Saturday, October 23 in the US and Sunday, October 24 in Australia, leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT in the US, 5:30 pm BST in the UK, and 3:30 am AEDT in Australia. Video is available up top.

Bellator 269 preliminary card looks as the following:

Kirill Sidelnikov vs. Rab Truesdale

Darina Mazdyuk vs. Katarzyna Sadura

Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Page

Brian Moore vs. Nikita Mikhailov

Grachik Bozinyan vs. Alexey Shurkevich

Aiden Lee vs. Alexander Osetrov

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Alexander Belikh

