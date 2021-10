Bellator 269 results, time, how to watch, live stream, Fedor vs Johnson

Bellator 269 airs live from VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia on Saturday, October 23. In the main event Fedor Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC) squares off against Tim Johnson (15-7) at heavyweight.

Advertisements

In the co-main event No. 8-ranked heavyweight Said Sowma (7-2) faces Vitaly Minakov (22-1). Among other bouts, Patrik Pietila (11-8) goes up against unbeaten Usman Nurmagomedov (13-0) at 160-pound catchweight, and Sharaf Davlatmurodov (18-3-1) meets Anatoly Tokov (29-2) at middleweight.

How to watch Bellator 269: Fedor vs Johnson

MMA fans can watch Bellator 269 live stream on Showtime. The start time is 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The free live stream of preliminary card begins at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT.

Get Bellator 269 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Bellator 269 fight card

Main Card

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson

Vitaly Minakov vs. Said Sowma

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Patrik Pietila

Anatoly Tokov vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov

Preliminary Card

Kirill Sidelnikov vs. Rab Truesdale

Darina Mazdyuk vs. Katarzyna Sadura

Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Page

Brian Moore vs. Nikita Mikhailov

Grachik Bozinyan vs. Alexey Shurkevich

Aiden Lee vs. Alexander Osetrov

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Alexander Belikh