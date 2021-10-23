Glory 79 results, Verhoeven vs Ben Saddik 3, return of Gokhan Saki, full fight card

Kickboxing event Glory 79 – Collision 3: Verhoeven vs Ben Saddik – airs live from GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday October 23, which makes it Sunday October 24 in Australia. The fight card features ten bouts in total with heavyweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event Rico Verhoeven makes the tenth defense of his Glory heavyweight title against old foe and top contender Jamal Ben Saddik. The pair squares off for the third time.

In the co-main event kickboxing star and former UFC fighter Gokhan Saki makes his ring return against James McSweeney. Among other bouts, Benjamin Adegbuyi faces Antonio Plazibat, Mohamed Mezouari aka “Hamicha” takes on Samuel Dbili, and Michael Duut battles it out against John King. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Glory 79 – Collision 3: Verhoeven vs Ben Saddik

Collision 3: Verhoeven vs Ben Saddik airs live on pay-per-view on gloryfights.com. The PPV cost is $24.99 USD. The start time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, 7 pm BST in the UK, 8 pm CET in Holland, and 5 am AEDT in Australia.

Glory 79 free live stream begins at 11 am ET / 8 am PT in the US, 4 pm BST in the UK, 5 pm CET in Holland, and 2 am AEDT in Australia.

Get the full fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Collision 3 fight card

(2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CET / 5 am AEDT)

Rico Verhoeven vs. Jamal Ben Saddik – Verhoeven’s GLORY heavyweight title

Gokhan Saki vs. James McSweeney

Mohamed Mezouari aka “Hamicha” vs. Samuel Dbili

Donegi Abena vs. Sergej Maslobojev

Benjamin Adegbuyi vs. Antonio Plazibat

Michael Duut vs. John King

Glory 79 fight card

(11 am ET / 8 am PT / 4 pm BST / 5 pm CET / 2 am AEDT)

Alim Nabiev vs. Troy Jones

Serhiy Adamchuk vs. Aleksei Ulianov

Matt Baker vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan

Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Bruno Gazani