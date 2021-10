GLORY Collision 3 features reigning heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven defending his belt against Jamal Ben Saddik in their trilogy fight live on pay-per-view from GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, October 23. In the co-feature kickboxing star Gokhan Saki makes his ring return against James McSweeney. Also on the card Antonio Plazibat goes up against Benjamin Adegbuyi.

Check out the final pre-fight press conference video up top, and get the full GLORY Collision 3 fight card.