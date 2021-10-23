UFC Vegas 41 results, time, live stream, how to watch, Costa vs Vettori

UFC Vegas 41 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 23, which makes it Sunday, October 24 in Australia. The main event is a five-round light heavyweight battle between former 185-pound title challengers Paulo Costa (13-1) and Marvin Vettori (15-5-1).

Advertisements

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Grant Dawson (17-1) and Rick Glenn (22-6-1). Among other main card bouts, Joselyne Edwards (10-3) faces Jessica-Rose Clark (10-6) at women’s bantamweight, Seungwoo Choi (10-3) takes on Alex Caceres (18-2) at featherweight, and Dwight Grant (11-3) goes up against Francisco Trinaldo (26-8) at welterweight. In addition, Ike Villanueva (18-12) meets Nicolae Negumereanu (10-1) at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs Vettori live stream

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs Vettori live stream on ESPN+ on Saturday, October 23. The main card starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, following the preliminary card kicking off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

In Australia UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs Vettori airs live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo on Sunday, October 24. The main card begins at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST, following the preliminary card commencing at 4 am AEDT / 1 am AWST.

Get the full UFC Vegas 41 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

UFC Vegas 41 fight card

Main Card

Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards

Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi

Dwight Grant vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva

Preliminary card

Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues

David Onama vs. Mason Jones

Tabatha Ricci vs. Maria de Oliveira Neta

Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli

Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert

Jeff Molina vs. Daniel Lacerda

Livia Renata Souza vs. Randa Markos

Jonathan Martinez vs. Zviad Lazishvili