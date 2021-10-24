Gokhan Saki stops James McSweeney in GLORY comeback (video)

Kickboxing star and former UFC fighter Gokhan Saki made his ring return on Saturday, October 23 live from Arnhem, Netherlands. “The Rebel” faced and defeated James McSweeney in the second round of their GLORY: Collision 3 co-main event.

Advertisements

McSweeney was looking to put pressure on Saki, who took the fight on a fairly short notice. The latter, however, performed in his traditional manner delivering fast and heavy shots.

Round 1 saw McSweeney throwing right kick to the head, which for a moment seemed to secure a knockdown. Saki, however, quickly got back on his feet, and K-1 veteran referee Atsushi Onari considered it as a slip.

As the fight resumed Saki continued “chopping” his opponent’s legs, who also had his nose bleeding.

In the second and what turned to be the final round, McSweeney once again tried to push and pressure Saki, who started to mix his strikes up, working levels and delivering punches to the head and body, along with the head kicks and an ongoing domination of the back leg of his vis-a-vis.

Half way through the round Saki delivered another heavy leg kick sending McSweeney to the canvas.

Advertisements

Although McSweeney beat the eight count the fight resumed only for a few seconds, as Saki threw another low kick followed by high kick and another low, and that was it.

Saki TKO’s McSweeney with leg kicks

While the referee was giving McSweeney another eight count, “The Rebel” was circling the ring with his hands up celebrating victory.

Seeing that McSweeney was unable to continue, the referee waved the fight off. The contest officially ended at 2 minutes and 13 seconds into the second round.

Post-fight Gokhan Saki gave a big hug to his old friend, as well as opponent, Badr Hari, who was happy to see his K-1 fellow on top.

In the evening’s main event Rico Verhoeven retained his heavyweight title via fourth-round TKO against Jamal Ben Saddik in their trilogy fight.

Get the full GLORY Collision 3 results.