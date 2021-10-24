Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson full fight video highlights

Former featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson came out on top when he faced and defeated Jamel Herring via tenth-round TKO to become a new WBO junior lightweight champion. The pair squared off in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, October 23.

Advertisements

Referee Mark Nelson stepped in and called it a day at 1 minute and 30 seconds into the tenth round.

With the win Stevenson becomes a new WBO junior lightweight titleholder and two-division champion at 24 years of age. He also remains undefeated with an updated record 17-0, 9 KOs.

“Around the fifth round, I was landing everything and then he started trying to come on,” Stevenson said post-fight. “I smelled blood. I saw he was bleeding and was like, ‘OK, I have to attack the cut. I was trying to touch the cut to make the doctor try and stop it.”

Stevenson from Newark, New Jersey, has been destined for stardom since capturing a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He had a brief run as a featherweight champion, but had never faced an established world champion until Herring. Stevenson picked Herring apart at mid range, while Herring tried in vain to ugly things up on the inside.

As soon as the fight ended, talk began about Stevenson’s next foe. The top name on his list is the WBC champion at 130 pounds, Mexican star Oscar Valdez.

Stevenson said, “There’s only one fight left at the end of the day. It’s the biggest fight at the end of the day. Oscar can’t keep ducking. It’s time for him to fight. There’s nothing else to look forward to. The 130-pound division needs to unify. Let’s get it!”

Jamel Herring has made a career off of upsetting the odds, bouncing back from a pair of lightweight defeats to become a world champion. He defended his title three times and had designs on derailing a potential pound-for-pound superstar. With the defeat against Stevenson he loses the belt and drops to 23-3, 11 KOs, which snaps his seven-win streak.

“He’s sharp and slick. His hand-eye coordination is very good,” Herring said. “No excuses. He was just the better man tonight.”

Check out Herring vs Stevenson full fight video highlights up top, and get the results from the entire card.