Herring vs Stevenson results, time, live stream, how to watch, card

Jamel Herring (23-2, 11 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his WBO junior lightweight title against former WBO featherweight champion and unbeaten contender Shakur Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, October 23. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 24. The twelve-round world championship bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card.

In the evening’s co-feature Xander Zayas (10-0, 7 KOs) faces Dan Karpency (9-3-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the card Nico Ali Walsh (1-0, 1 KO), grandson of Muhammad Ali, takes on James Westley II (1-0) in a four-rounder at middleweight.

The top of undercard features Evan Holyfield (7-0, 5 KOs), son of heavyweight legend Evander Holyfield, up against Charles Stanford (6-3, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream

Boxing fans in the US can watch Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT, following the undercard kicking off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

In the UK Herring vs Stevenson airs live stream on Sky Sports. The start time is 3:30 am BST.

In Australia Herring vs Stevenson airs live stream on FITE TV. The start time is 1:30 pm AEDT / 10:30 am AWST.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page on FITE TV.

Get the full Herring vs Stevenson fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Herring vs Stevenson fight card

Main Card

Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – Herring’s WBO junior lightweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Dan Karpency, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. James Westley, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Evan Holyfield vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Roddricus Livsey vs. Eric Palmer, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. Roberto Negrete, 4 rounds, featherweight

Antoine Cobb vs. Jerrion Campbell, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

Harley Mederos vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight

Troy Isley vs. Nicholi Navarro, 6 rounds, middleweight