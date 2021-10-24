Stream Herring vs Stevenson live on ESPN+
Boxing

Herring vs Stevenson results, time, live stream, how to watch, card

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson
Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live from Atlanta

Jamel Herring (23-2, 11 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his WBO junior lightweight title against former WBO featherweight champion and unbeaten contender Shakur Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, October 23. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 24. The twelve-round world championship bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card.

In the evening’s co-feature Xander Zayas (10-0, 7 KOs) faces Dan Karpency (9-3-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the card Nico Ali Walsh (1-0, 1 KO), grandson of Muhammad Ali, takes on James Westley II (1-0) in a four-rounder at middleweight.

The top of undercard features Evan Holyfield (7-0, 5 KOs), son of heavyweight legend Evander Holyfield, up against Charles Stanford (6-3, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream

Boxing fans in the US can watch Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT, following the undercard kicking off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson

In the UK Herring vs Stevenson airs live stream on Sky Sports. The start time is 3:30 am BST.

In Australia Herring vs Stevenson airs live stream on FITE TV. The start time is 1:30 pm AEDT / 10:30 am AWST.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page on FITE TV.

Get the full Herring vs Stevenson fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Herring vs Stevenson fight card

Main Card

  • Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – Herring’s WBO junior lightweight title
  • Xander Zayas vs. Dan Karpency, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. James Westley, 4 rounds, middleweight

What Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson had to say at the final pre-fight presser

Undercard

  • Evan Holyfield vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Roddricus Livsey vs. Eric Palmer, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Haven Brady Jr vs. Roberto Negrete, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Antoine Cobb vs. Jerrion Campbell, 4 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Harley Mederos vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Troy Isley vs. Nicholi Navarro, 6 rounds, middleweight
