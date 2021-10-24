Khyzer Hayat and Samvel Babayan lift WKN world titles at Fight for Glory: Malgrat de Mar

Two WKN world championship belts were up for grabs last night (Oct. 23) in Malgrat de Mar in Catalonia where Jordi Calvet presented “Fight for Glory 2021”. The event featured a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with the A-list Spanish fighters up against international opponents.

In the main event Khyzer Hayat squared off against Kim Falk of Sweden. The pair battled it out for the vacant WKN lightweight title in Muay Thai. After five rounds of action a unanimous decision went in favor of the local athlete, who became a new champion in the division.

In the co-main event Samvel Babayan made his second attempt to earn the WKN Gold when he faced and defeated Vietnamese-Swede Giang Hoang also by unanimous decision. With the win the representative of the country-host secured the World Kickboxing Network title in the flyweight division.

The undercard saw local talent in a series of entertaining matchups.

Fight for Glory 2021 results

WKN World lightweight title, Muay Thai

Khyzer Hayat def. Kim Falk by unanimous decision

WKN World flyweight title, oriental kickboxing

Samvel Babayan def. Giang Hoang by unanimous decision