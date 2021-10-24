Search
Kickboxing

Khyzer Hayat and Samvel Babayan lift WKN world titles at Fight for Glory: Malgrat de Mar

Parviz Iskenderov
Khyzer Hayat wins WKN World lightweight Muay Thai title
Khyzer Hayat becomes WKN World lightweight champion in Muay Thai

Simply the Best

Two WKN world championship belts were up for grabs last night (Oct. 23) in Malgrat de Mar in Catalonia where Jordi Calvet presented “Fight for Glory 2021”. The event featured a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with the A-list Spanish fighters up against international opponents.

Advertisements

In the main event Khyzer Hayat squared off against Kim Falk of Sweden. The pair battled it out for the vacant WKN lightweight title in Muay Thai. After five rounds of action a unanimous decision went in favor of the local athlete, who became a new champion in the division.

In the co-main event Samvel Babayan made his second attempt to earn the WKN Gold when he faced and defeated Vietnamese-Swede Giang Hoang also by unanimous decision. With the win the representative of the country-host secured the World Kickboxing Network title in the flyweight division.

The undercard saw local talent in a series of entertaining matchups.

Fight for Glory 2021 results

WKN World lightweight title, Muay Thai
Khyzer Hayat def. Kim Falk by unanimous decision

WKN World flyweight title, oriental kickboxing
Samvel Babayan def. Giang Hoang by unanimous decision

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingMuay ThaiNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097