Search
UFC

Paulo Costa vs Marvin Vettori full fight video highlights

Newswire
Marvin Vettori vs Paulo Costa
Marvin Vettori vs Paulo Costa | Twitter/UFC

Vettori decisions Costa in UFC Vegas 41 main event

Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori met in the main event of UFC Vegas 41 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 23, which made it Sunday October 24 in Australia. The contest featured former middleweight title challengers squaring off at light heavyweight.

Both were coming off the defeat suffered in their previous bouts against reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya.

The scheduled for five rounds encounter went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 48-46 in favor of Vettori, who took the win by unanimous decision.

With the victory Marvin Vettori rebounds from the defeat suffered against Adesanya and updates his record to 16-5-1.

Paulo Costa drops to 13-2 and suffers the second defeat in a row.

You can watch Paulo Costa vs Marvin Vettori full fight video highlights below.

Costa vs Vettori full fight video highlights

Marvin Vettori walkout.

Paulo Costa enters the Octagon.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Decision.

Post-fight interview.

Get the full UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs Vettori results.

Cold Company

