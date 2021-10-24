Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori met in the main event of UFC Vegas 41 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 23, which made it Sunday October 24 in Australia. The contest featured former middleweight title challengers squaring off at light heavyweight.

Advertisements

Both were coming off the defeat suffered in their previous bouts against reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya.

The scheduled for five rounds encounter went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 48-46 in favor of Vettori, who took the win by unanimous decision.

With the victory Marvin Vettori rebounds from the defeat suffered against Adesanya and updates his record to 16-5-1.

Paulo Costa drops to 13-2 and suffers the second defeat in a row.

You can watch Paulo Costa vs Marvin Vettori full fight video highlights below.

Costa vs Vettori full fight video highlights

Advertisements

Marvin Vettori walkout.

Paulo Costa enters the Octagon.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Intento de guillotina por parte de @BorrachinhaMMA causa el control sobre lona de @MarvinVettori en este tercer round? #UFCVegas41 pic.twitter.com/zpHWsA8HTh — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 23, 2021

Round 4.

WOW?? Explosivo cuarto round de esta pelea estelar? #UFCVegas41 pic.twitter.com/eqXrD6SuoJ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 23, 2021

Round 5.

Decision.

Post-fight interview.

Still has eyes on the belt. But for now he just wants the best.



?? @MarvinVettori keeps himself in the middleweight mix after tonight! #UFCVegas41 pic.twitter.com/8UYKW7zOa6 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 23, 2021

Get the full UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs Vettori results.