Video: Fedor Emelianenko KO’s Tim Johnson at Bellator 269 in Moscow

Fedor Emelianenko made a successful return to action when he faced and dominated Tim Johnson in the Bellator 269 headliner. MMA event aired live on Showtime in the US from VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia on Saturday, October 23.

The scheduled for three rounds heavyweight matchup didn’t go the distance. On the second minute of the opening round Emelianenko tagged his opponent with straight right followed by two massive hooks from both hands, sending Jonson to the canvas. That was game over.

The fight was officially stopped at 1 minute and 46 seconds into the first round. You can watch the video of knockout below.

Fedor knocks Johnson out in the first round

“I feel very great, I feel good,” Fedor Emelianenko said post-win. “Two years passed. I’m happy that everything worked out the way we were thinking.”

“I’m very happy for the fact that we made the audience happy and we delivered such great joy to our fans. To those who follow our career and Bellator events.”

“Its much easier for me to perform in America. I don’t have such huge attention, or maybe I do get the attention, but all the events are strictly planned. Here at home all our camp and our preparation for the fight took place under the supervision of media, journalists and so forth and so on.”

“Its difficult to say, I think this is one of the most important wins of my career taking into consideration the location, the country (Russia), the age. Taking into consideration the force of Tim Johnson, who is a strong opponent.”

“Thank god I’m still in sports and I’m not losing my speed.”

“Its difficult to answer the ‘what if’ questions. I would like to say that at this moment I’m not planning on finishing my career. I will talk to Scott Coker and my family.”

With the win Emelianenko updates his record to 40-6, 1 NC. Johnson drops to 15-8.

Get the full Bellator 269: Fedor vs Johnson results.