Search
Boxing

James vs Butaev card, tickets, time, how to watch, live stream

Newswire
Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev
Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev

Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev live from Las Vegas

Jamal James (27-1, 12 KOs) defends his WBA welterweight title against unbeaten Radzhab Butaev (13-0, 10 KOs, 1 NC) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 30. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the three-fight PBC boxing card live on Showtime.

Advertisements

In the evening’s co-feature, undefeated Jaron Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs, 1 NC) takes on Thomas Dulorme (25-5-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, unbeaten Michel Rivera (21-0, 14 KOs) faces off Matias Romero (24-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

James vs Butaev tickets

Tickets for Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev event at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, October 30 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev

Boxing fans can watch Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev live stream on Showtime. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Among the announced non-televised bouts featured on James vs Butaev undercard, Jean Carlos Torres (19-0, 15 KOs) goes up against Darwin Price (17-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight. The current lineup can be found below.

James vs Butaev fight card

The current James vs Butaev fight card look as the following:

Main Card

  • Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev, 12 rounds, welterweight – James’ WBA welterweight title
  • Jaron Ennis vs. Thomas Dulorme, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Michel Rivera vs. Matias Romero, 8 rounds, lightweight

Jamal James looks to face top welterweights – I’d like the rematch with Yordenis Ugas

Undercard

  • Jean Carlos Torres vs. Darwin Price, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097