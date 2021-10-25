James vs Butaev card, tickets, time, how to watch, live stream

Jamal James (27-1, 12 KOs) defends his WBA welterweight title against unbeaten Radzhab Butaev (13-0, 10 KOs, 1 NC) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 30. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the three-fight PBC boxing card live on Showtime.
In the evening’s co-feature, undefeated Jaron Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs, 1 NC) takes on Thomas Dulorme (25-5-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, unbeaten Michel Rivera (21-0, 14 KOs) faces off Matias Romero (24-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.
Among the announced non-televised bouts featured on James vs Butaev undercard, Jean Carlos Torres (19-0, 15 KOs) goes up against Darwin Price (17-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight. The current lineup can be found below.
James vs Butaev fight card
Main Card
- Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev, 12 rounds, welterweight – James’ WBA welterweight title
- Jaron Ennis vs. Thomas Dulorme, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Michel Rivera vs. Matias Romero, 8 rounds, lightweight
Undercard
- Jean Carlos Torres vs. Darwin Price, 10 rounds, junior welterweight