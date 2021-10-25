James vs Butaev card, tickets, time, how to watch, live stream

Jamal James (27-1, 12 KOs) defends his WBA welterweight title against unbeaten Radzhab Butaev (13-0, 10 KOs, 1 NC) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 30. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the three-fight PBC boxing card live on Showtime.

In the evening’s co-feature, undefeated Jaron Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs, 1 NC) takes on Thomas Dulorme (25-5-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, unbeaten Michel Rivera (21-0, 14 KOs) faces off Matias Romero (24-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

James vs Butaev tickets

Tickets for Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev event at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, October 30 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev

Boxing fans can watch Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev live stream on Showtime. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Among the announced non-televised bouts featured on James vs Butaev undercard, Jean Carlos Torres (19-0, 15 KOs) goes up against Darwin Price (17-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight. The current lineup can be found below.

James vs Butaev fight card

The current James vs Butaev fight card look as the following:

Main Card

Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev, 12 rounds, welterweight – James’ WBA welterweight title

Jaron Ennis vs. Thomas Dulorme, 10 rounds, welterweight

Michel Rivera vs. Matias Romero, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Jean Carlos Torres vs. Darwin Price, 10 rounds, junior welterweight