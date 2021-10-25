Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas card, tickets, time, how to watch

Jose Zepeda (34-2, 21 KOs) battles it out against Josue Vargas (19-1, 9 KOs) live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday October 30, which makes it Sunday, October 31 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in a ten-rounder junior welterweight bout headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card.

In the evening’s co-feature Carlos Caraballo (14-0, 14 KOs) goes up against former world title challenger Jonas Sultan (17-5, 11 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at bantamweight.

Zepeda vs Vargas tickets

Zepeda vs Vargas tickets to witness all boxing action at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, October 30 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Zepeda vs Vargas live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 30. The main card begins at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the preliminary card kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The date when Zepeda vs Vargas airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and on Kayo in Australia is Sunday, October 31. The main card start time is 3 am BST / 1 pm AEDT, following the prelims commencing at 12 am BST / 10 am AEDT, respectively.

Zepeda vs Vargas undercard

On the top of Zepeda vs Vargas undercard, former IBF junior featherweight champion Jonathan Guzman (24-1, 23 KOs) makes his return in an eight-round battle against Carlos Jackson (17-1, 11 KOs). Among other bouts, Mathew Gonzalez (12-0, 8 KOs) takes on Dakota Linger (12-5-2, 8 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight, and Pablo Valdez (4-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Alejandro Martinez (2-1-1, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight.

In addition, Jahi Tucker (4-0, 2 KOs) meets Jorge Rodrigo Sosa (3-2, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight, Ray Cuadrado (1-0, 1 KO) battles Michael Land (1-3-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at junior lightweight, and Kasir Goldston (3-0, 1 KO) squares off against Marc Misiura (2-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at junior welterweight. The lineup can be found below.

Zepeda vs Vargas fight card

The full Zepeda vs Vargas fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jose Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Carlos Caraballo vs. Jonas Sultan, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard

Jonathan Guzman vs. Carlos Jackson, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Mathew Gonzalez vs. Dakota Linger, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Pablo Valdez vs. Alejandro Martinez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Jorge Rodrigo Sosa, 6 rounds, welterweight

Raymond Cuadrado vs. Michael Land, 4 rounds, junior lightweight

Kasir Goldston vs. Marc Misiura, 4 rounds, junior welterweight