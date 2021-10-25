PFL Championship 2021 fight card, tickets, how to watch, Harrison vs Guardado, Claressa Shields MMA

The Championship round of PFL MMA Season 2021 airs live from Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood, FL on Wednesday, October 27. MMA event features a series of bouts with six titles contested on the night with $1 million grand prize at stake in each division.

In the main event Kayla Harrison (11-0) faces off Taylor Guardado (3-1) at women’s lightweight. In the co-main event Ray Cooper III (23-7) squares off against Magomed Magomedkerimov (28-5) at welterweight. Also on the card two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-division undisputed world champion Claressa Shields (1-0) goes up against Abigail Montes (2-0) at women’s lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

PFL Championship 2021 tickets

Tickets to witness PFL championship 2021 at Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood, FL on Wednesday, October 27 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch PFL Championship 2021 live stream

MMA fans can watch PFL Championship 2021 live stream on ESPN+. The date is Wednesday, October 27. The main card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the preliminary card kicking off at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

PFL Championship 2021 card

The full PFL Championship 2021 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado – 2021 PFL Women’s Lightweight Championship

Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov – 2021 PFL Welterweight Championship

Claressa Shields vs. Abigail Montes

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Chris Wade – 2021 PFL Featherweight Championship

Ante Delija vs. Bruno Cappelozza – 2021 PFL Heavyweight Championship

Preliminary card

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marthin Hamlet – 2021 PFL Light Heavyweight Championship

Loik Radzhabov vs. Raush Manfio – 2021 PFL Lightweight Championship

Omari Akhmedov vs. Jordan Young

Julia Budd vs. Kaitlin Young

Don Madge vs. Nathan Williams