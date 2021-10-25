Search
UFC 267 fight card, Blachowicz vs Teixeira

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz knocks out Luke Rockhold | Facebook/UFC

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira airs live from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 30 in the US and Sunday, October 31 in Australia. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event Jan Blachowicz (28-8) makes the second defense of his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira (32-7), who is make his second attempt to earn UFC Gold. Both fighters are riding the five-win streak. Blachowicz last fought in May when he retained his title by unanimous decision against Israel Adesanya. Teixeira was in action last November when he submitted Thiago Santos in Round 3.

In the co-main event former bantamweight champion Petr Yan (15-2) squares off against Cory Sandhagen (14-3) for the interim 135-pound belt. Yan lost the title in March when he got disqualified in the fourth round after landing an illegal knee in his bout against Aljamain Sterling. Sandhagen is coming off the defeat by split decision suffered in July against T.J. Dillashaw.

UFC 267 special start time set for Blachowicz vs Teixeira live stream

Also on the main card Islam Makhachev (20-1) meets Dan Hooker (21-10) at lightweight, Alexander Volkov (33-9) faces Marcin Tybura (22-6) at heavyweight, and Li Jingliang (18-6) battles it out against Khamzat Chimaev (9-0) at welterweight. In addition, Magomed Ankalaev (15-1) goes up against Volkan Oezdemir (17-5) at light heavyweight.

The top of preliminary card features Amanda Ribas (10-2) up against Virna Jandiroba (17-2) at women’s strawweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira

MMA fans can watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia. The main card starts at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT and 5 am AEDT / 2 am AWST, respectively.

The preliminary card kicks off at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT / 1:30 am AEDT / 10:30 pm AWST.

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira

UFC 267 fight card

The full UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST / 5 am AEDT)

  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira – Blachowicz’s UFC light heavyweight title
  • Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen – UFC interim bantamweight title
  • Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker
  • Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura
  • Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Preliminary card (10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT / 3:30 pm BST / 1:30 am AEDT)

  • Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
  • Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov
  • Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Shamil Gamzatov
  • Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy
  • Yaozong Hu vs. Andre Petroski
  • Damir Ismagulov vs. Magomed Mustafaev
  • Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento
More
FeaturedMMANewsUFC

