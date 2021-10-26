Cameron vs McGee Fight Week, card, how to watch, start time, live stream

Chantelle Cameron faces Mary McGee at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday October 30, which makes it Sunday October 31 in Australia. The pair squares off in a super lightweight title unification headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN.

Unbeaten Cameron (14-0, 8 KOs) is a reigning WBC champion. McGee (27-3, 15 KOs) holds the IBF belt. The championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

In the evening’s co-feature Alen Babic (8-0, 8 KOs) takes on former two-time title challenger Eric Molina (28-7, 20 KOs). Also on the card, Ellie Scotney (2-0) battles it out against Eva Cantos (2-1), and John Hedges (3-0) meets Antony Woolery (2-7). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee live stream

Boxing fans can watch Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 30. The start time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US and 7 pm BST in the UK. The main event is expected at around 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT and 10 pm BST, respectively.

In Australia Cameron vs McGee airs live on DAZN on Sunday, October 31. The start time is 5 am AEDT. The main event is expected at approximately 8 am AEDT.

Cameron vs McGee Fight Week schedule of events

The list of events scheduled for Cameron vs McGee Fight Week looks as the following (time local):

Wednesday, October 27

Media Workout

Time: 2:30 pm start

Location: 12X3 Boxing, 76 Alie Street, Aldgate, London E1 8PZ

Thursday, October 28

Dillian Whyte press conference

Time: 1 pm start

Location: Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel, 46 Westferry Circus, London E14 8RS

Cameron vs McGee + undercard press conference

Time: 2 pm start

Location: Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel, 46 Westferry Circus, London E14 8RS

Friday, October 29

Cameron vs McGee weigh-in

Time: 1 pm start

Location: East Wintergarden, 43 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London E14 5NX

Cameron vs McGee fight card

The current Cameron vs McGee fight card looks as the following:

Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee – WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine super lightweight title unification

Alen Babic vs. Eric Molina

Craig Richards vs. Marek Matyja

Youssef Khoumari vs. Jorge David Castaneda – for WBC International Silver super featherweight title

Johnny Fisher vs. Alvaro Terrero

Ellie Scotney vs. Eva Cantos

John Hedges vs. Antony Woolery