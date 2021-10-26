Munguia vs Rosado undercard: Alexis Rocha faces Jeovanis Barraza, plus more

Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) faces Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) on the top of Golden Boy Boxing fight card at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, November 13 (get tickets). The full lineup has been announced today, pitting Alexis Rocha and Jeovanis Barraza in the co-feature.

Boxing fans can watch the four-fight main card live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Rocha (17-1, 11KOs) of Santa Ana, CA is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against James Bacon. Barraza (22-1, 15KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia, who makes his US debut, won two of his previous bouts via fourth-round RTD against Jose Agustin Julio and a majority decision against Fernando Silva. The pair meets in a ten-rounder at welterweight.

“Saturday, November 13th will be a great night of boxing for Southern California fight fans,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy. “We are proud to highlight one of Orange County’s top contenders, Alexis Rocha, as he makes his return to the Honda Center in the co-main event of the night.”

“I know he will make all his hometown fans proud as he takes on a tough contender in a 10-round welterweight war.”

Among other bouts featured on on the card D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0-1, 11KOs) squares off against Paul Valenzuela Jr (26-9, 17KOs) in a ten-rounder at middleweight, and William Zepeda (23-0, 21KOs) and John Moralde (24-4, 13KOs) meet in a ten-rounder at lightweight with WBA Continental America’s title on the line.

The portion of the card billed as “Golden Boy Fight Night” airs live on Facebook. The full lineup can be found below.

Munguia vs Rosado fight card

The full Munguia vs Rosado fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (DAZN)

Jaime Munguia vs. Gabriel Rosado, 12 rounds, middleweight – Munguia’s WBO Intercontinental middleweight title

Alexis Rocha vs. Jeovanis Barraza, 10 rounds, welterweight

D’Mitrius Ballard vs. Paul Valenzuela Jr, 10 rounds, middleweight

William Zepeda vs. John Vincent Moralde, 10 rounds, lightweight – WBA Continental America’s lightweight title

Undercard (Facebook)

Arley Muncino vs. Jacky Calvo, 10 rounds, women’s flyweight

Diego De La Hoya vs. Jose Santos Gonzalez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Alejandro Reyes vs. Osmel Mayorga, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Jorge Chavez vs. Gilberto Aguilar, 4 rounds, super feather