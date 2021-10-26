Lopez vs Kambosos tickets go on sale for fight date at MSG

Undefeated American lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) defends his unified WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts against unbeaten Australian contender George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs). The date when the pair meets inside the boxing ring is Saturday, November 27. The location is Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Tickets starting from $35 (plus fees).

The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 28. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN. The start time is to be determined.

The list of bouts featured on Lopez vs Kambosos undercard is expected to be announced shortly.