UFC 267 start time: How to watch Blachowicz vs Teixeira

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira airs live from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 30. The date when the event airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, October 31.

The fight card features fourteen bouts in total with two titles contested on the night. On the top of the bill UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (28-8) makes the second defense of his belt against Glover Teixeira (32-7). In the co-main event UFC 135-pound champion Petr Yan (15-2) battles it out against Cory Sandhagen (14-3) for the interim bantamweight belt.

Among other bouts featured on the main card, Islam Makhachev (20-1) squares off against Dan Hooker (21-10) at lightweight, Alexander Volkov (33-9) takes on Marcin Tybura (22-6) at heavyweight, and Li Jingliang (18-6) faces Khamzat Chimaev (9-0) at welterweight. Kicking off the action Magomed Ankalaev (15-1) meets Oezdemir (17-5) at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 267 start time in the US, Blachowicz vs Teixeira

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 30. The time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The preliminary card begins at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 267 Australia time, Blachowicz vs Teixeira

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira live stream on Kayo Sports. The date is Sunday, October 30. The time is 5 am AEDT / 2 am AWST.

The preliminary card live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo starts at 1:30 am AEDT on Sunday, October 31 / 10:30 pm AWST on Saturday, October 30.

UFC 267 fight card

The full UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira – Blachowicz’s UFC light heavyweight title

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen – UFC interim bantamweight title

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Preliminary card

Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba

Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Shamil Gamzatov

Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy

Yaozong Hu vs. Andre Petroski

Damir Ismagulov vs. Magomed Mustafaev

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento