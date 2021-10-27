Caleb Plant media workout ahead of Canelo Alvarez fight (video)

Undefeated IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) faces unified WBA, WBC and WBO champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (56-1-2 38 KOs) for the undisputed 168-poumd title live on pay-per-view on Showtime from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 6. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

On Wednesday, October 27 Plant holds a virtual media workout starting at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. Live stream video is available up top.

The date when Canelo vs Plant airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 7. Boxing fans can watch the fight on pay-per-view on Kayo Sports.

Get Canelo vs Plant fight card and start time.