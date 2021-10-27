Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 5, Week 9 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 45 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday October 26, which makes it Wednesday October 27 in the UK and Australia. The event features six bouts, with MMA prospects squaring off inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

The headline-bout is a middleweight battle between Jansey Silva (7-1) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (12-0). Also on the card, Christian Quinonez (15-3) takes on Long Xiao (16-6) at bantamweight, Javid Basharat (10-0) faces Oron Kahlon (12-0), who missed weight, at 139-pound catchweight, and Karine Silva (13-4) goes up against Qihui Yan (9-4) at women’s flyweight. In addition, Manuel Torres (11-2) meets Kolton Englund (9-3) at lightweight, and to kick off the action Olivier Murad (5-0) battles it out against Xie Bin (8-2) at featherweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 45 live stream in the US on ESPN+ at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, in the UK on BT Sport Monthly Pass at 1 am BST, and in Australia on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo at 11 am AEDT.

Get DWCS 45 results below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 45 results

Gadzhi Omargadzhiev def. Jansey Silva by submission (kneebar, R1 at 4:19)

Christian Quinonez def. Long Xiao by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Javid Basharat def. Oron Kahlon by submission (guillotine choke, R3 at 4:12)

Karine Silva def. Qihui Yan by submission (guillotine choke, R2 at 1:44)

Manuel Torres def. Kolton Englund TKO (punches, R1 at 2:10)

Olivier Murad def. Xie Bin by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

The following fighters earned their UFC contracts: Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, Christian Quinonez, Javid Basharat, Karine Silva and Manuel Torres.