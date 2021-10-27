UFC 267 Australia time: How to watch Blachowicz vs Teixeira – all states and territories

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (28-8) makes the second defense of his title against Glover Teixeira (32-7) headlining UFC 267 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, October 31 at 12 pm AEDT.
Both fighters secured five straight victories. Blachowicz is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Israel Adesanya, while Teixeira submitted Thiago Santos in Round 3.
In the co-main event former bantamweight champion Petr Yan (15-2) and Cory Sandhagen (14-3) battle it out for the interim 135-pound title. Yan lost the belt via fourth-round disqualification after he delivered an illegal knee in his bout against Aljamain Sterling. Sandhagen lost his previous bout by split decision against T.J. Dillashaw.
Among other matchups, Islam Makhachev (20-1) and Dan Hooker (21-10) do battle at lightweight, Alexander Volkov (33-9) goes up against Marcin Tybura (22-6) at heavyweight, and Li Jingliang (18-6) takes on Khamzat Chimaev (9-0) at welterweight. In addition, Magomed Ankalaev (15-1) meets Volkan Oezdemir (17-5) at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.
UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 31. The time is 5 am AEDT. The PPV price is $54.95.
The preliminary card begins at 1:30 am AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.
UFC 267 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEDT)
UFC 267 start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, October 31 at 5 am AEDT. The preliminary card starts at 1:30 am AEDT.
UFC 267 Adelaide time (ACDT)
UFC 267 start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, October 31 at 4:30 am ACDT. The preliminary card begins at 1 am ACDT.
UFC 267 start time in Brisbane (AEST)
UFC 267 start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, October 31 at 4 am AEST. The preliminary card starts at 12:30 am AEST.
UFC 267 Darwin time (ACST)
UFC 267 start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, October 31 at 3:30 am ACST. The preliminary card commences at 12 am ACST.
UFC 267 Perth time (AWST)
UFC 267 Perth time is scheduled for Sunday, October 31 at 2 am AWST. The preliminary card starts at 10:30 pm AWST on Saturday, October 30.
UFC 267 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)
UFC 267 start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, October 31 at 1 am CXT. The preliminary card begins at 9:30 pm AWST on Saturday, October 30.
UFC 267 fight card
The full UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira – Blachowicz’s UFC light heavyweight title
- Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen – UFC interim bantamweight title
- Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker
- Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura
- Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Preliminary card
- Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
- Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov
- Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Shamil Gamzatov
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy
- Yaozong Hu vs. Andre Petroski
- Damir Ismagulov vs. Magomed Mustafaev
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento