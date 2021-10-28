Stream UFC 267 Blachowicz vs Teixeira live on ESPN+
MMA

Claressa Shields vs Abigail Montes full fight video highlights

Claressa Shields vs Abigail Montes
Claressa Shields vs Abigail Montes | PFL MMA

Shields drops decision against Montes

American boxing star Claressa Shields made her second appearance inside the MMA cage when she faced Abigail Montes of Mexico on Wednesday, October 27. The pair squared off on the PFL Championship 2021 fight card live from Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood, FL.

The scheduled for three rounds lightweight battle went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Shields, while two other judges gave the same to Montes. As a result, the latter took the win by split decision.

Abigail Montes remains unbeaten and updates her record to 3-0. She also make her successful US and PFL MMA debut.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-division undisputed world champion Claressa Shields drops to 1-1 in MMA, while holding an untouched 11-0, 2 KOs record in pro-boxing.

You can watch Claressa Shields vs Abigail Montes full fight video highlights below.

Shields vs Montes full fight video highlights

Abigail Montes introduction.

Claressa Shields introduction.

Round 1

Round 2.

Round 3.

Decision.

Get the full PFL Championship 2021 results.

