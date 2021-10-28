American boxing star Claressa Shields made her second appearance inside the MMA cage when she faced Abigail Montes of Mexico on Wednesday, October 27. The pair squared off on the PFL Championship 2021 fight card live from Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood, FL.

Advertisements

The scheduled for three rounds lightweight battle went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Shields, while two other judges gave the same to Montes. As a result, the latter took the win by split decision.

Abigail Montes remains unbeaten and updates her record to 3-0. She also make her successful US and PFL MMA debut.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-division undisputed world champion Claressa Shields drops to 1-1 in MMA, while holding an untouched 11-0, 2 KOs record in pro-boxing.

You can watch Claressa Shields vs Abigail Montes full fight video highlights below.

Shields vs Montes full fight video highlights

Abigail Montes introduction.

Abigail Montes ready for her PFL debut!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

?? ESPN2 & ESPN

? https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/NwNvqkQiFZ — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Advertisements

Claressa Shields introduction.

Claressa Shields is back inside the SmartCage!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

?? ESPN2 & ESPN

? https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/wp6SRUUEBd — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Round 1

Round 2.

Claressa Shields gets up but she may be down 2 rounds heading into the 3rd round#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

?? ESPN2 & ESPN

? https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/GhEWaMR6lF — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Round 3.

Abigail gets the takedown midway through the 3rd round!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

?? ESPN2 & ESPN

? https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/ZkGCHR8WxI — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Decision.

Get the full PFL Championship 2021 results.