Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev press conference (video)

Jamal James defends WBA welterweight title against Radzhab Butaev at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 30. The pair squares off in the headliner of Premier Boxing Champions event live stream on Showtime. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

James vs Butaev final pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, October 28. Live stream video is available up top starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

