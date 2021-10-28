James vs Butaev undercard: Darwin Price faces Jean Carlos Torres, plus more

Reigning WBA welterweight champion Jamal James (27-1, 12 KOs) defends his title against unbeaten challenger Radzhab Butaev (13-0, 10 KOs, 1 NC) at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 30. The contest headlines the three-fight Premier Boxing Champions fight card live on Showtime. The non-televised lineup has been announced today, featuring Darwin Price up against Jean Carlos Torres on the top of the undercard action.

Boxing fans can watch James vs Butaev, as well as Jaron Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs, 1 NC) faceoff Thomas Dulorme (25-5-1, 16 KOs), and Michel Rivera (21-0, 14 KOs) versus Matias Romero (24-1, 8 KOs) live stream on Showtime. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Darwin Price vs Jean Carlos Torres tops non-televised undercard

Darwin Price (17-1, 10 KOs) returned to the ring in April to knock out Saul Corral in the fifth round. His previous outing had come in December 2019 when he suffered a knee injury that forced him to take a TKO loss against Malik Hawkins, in a fight Price led on the scorecards. Originally from St. Louis and now fighting out of Houston, Price was a standout track and field runner at Grambling State University before turning pro and winning his first 16 fights.

The 31-year-old Jean Carlos Torres(19-0, 15 KOs) fought in the U.S. for the first time since 2016 in his last bout, as he stopped Zack Kuhn in two rounds in June on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard. A native of Carolina, Puerto Rico, Torres fights out of the Mayweather Promotions stable and was a sparring partner for three-division champion Gervonta Davis as Davis prepared to face Leo Santa Cruz in 2020. A standout amateur with a 78-15 record, Torres has stopped his last eight opponents inside of the distance ahead of his toughest challenge to date in Price.

Non-televised undercard action will also see a pair of once-beaten welterweights duel as Argentina’s Alberto Palmetta (16-1, 12 KOs) faces Colombia’s Yeis Solano (15-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-round fight. Rounding out the undercard are super lightweight prospects David Lopez and Lazarus Velasquez squaring off in their pro debuts for a four-round fight, and unbeaten prospect Jose Sanchez (7-0, 5 KOs) taking on Mexico’s Fernando Garcia (13-3, 8 KOs) in a six-round featherweight attraction.

James vs Butaev fight card

The full James vs Butaev fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (Showtime)

Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev, 12 rounds, welterweight – James’ WBA welterweight title

Jaron Ennis vs. Thomas Dulorme, 10 rounds, welterweight

Michel Rivera vs. Matias Romero, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Jean Carlos Torres vs. Darwin Price, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Alberto Palmetta vs. Yeis Solano, 8 rounds, welterweight

David Lopez vs. Lazarus Velasquez, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Jose Tito Sanchez vs. Fernando Garcia, 6 rounds, featherweight