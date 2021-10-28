Stream UFC 267 Blachowicz vs Teixeira live on ESPN+
Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas press conference (video)

Zepeda vs Vargas live from New York

Jose Zepeda and Josue Vargas square off in a ten-round bantamweight battle live from Hulu Theater at MSG in New York City, NY on Saturday, October 30. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The final Zepeda vs Vargas pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, October 28. Live stream video is available up top, starting at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas card, tickets, time, how to watch

Boxing fans can watch Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas live stream on ESPN+ in the US, Sky Sports in the UK, and on FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Get the full Zepeda vs Vargas fight card.

