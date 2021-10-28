Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas press conference (video)

Jose Zepeda and Josue Vargas square off in a ten-round bantamweight battle live from Hulu Theater at MSG in New York City, NY on Saturday, October 30. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The final Zepeda vs Vargas pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, October 28. Live stream video is available up top, starting at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

Boxing fans can watch Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas live stream on ESPN+ in the US, Sky Sports in the UK, and on FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

