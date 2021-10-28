Search
MMA

PFL Championship 2021 results, Harrison vs Guardado

Newswire
PFL Championship 2021 Kayla Harrison vs Taylor Guardado
Kayla Harrison vs Taylor Guardado faceoff | PFL MMA

PFL 10 (2021 season)

PFL Championship 2021 airs live from Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood, FL on Wednesday, October 27 featuring six title fights with $1 million grand prize on the line in each division.

In the main event 2019 PFL champion and two-time Olympic Gold medalist Kayla Harrison goes up against Tayler Guardado at women’s lightweight. In the co-main event Ray Cooper III looks to take the revenge against Magomed Magomedkerimov at welterweight.

Also on the card two-division undisputed boxing world champion and two-time Olympic Gold medalist Claressa Shields takes on Abigail Montes. The full fight card can be found below.

Fans can watch PFL Championship 2021 live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the preliminary card beginning at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

Stay tuned with PFL Championship 2021 results below.

PFL Championship 2021 results

Main Card

  • Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado – 2021 PFL Women’s Lightweight Championship
  • Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov – 2021 PFL Welterweight Championship
  • Claressa Shields vs. Abigail Montes
  • Bruno Cappelozza vs. Ante Delija – 2021 PFL Heavyweight Championship
  • Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Chris Wade – 2021 PFL Featherweight Championship

Preliminary Card

  • Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Marthin Hamlet – 2021 PFL Light Heavyweight Championship
  • Loik Radzhabov vs. Raush Manfio – 2021 PFL Lightweight Championship
  • Omari Akhmedov vs. Jordan Young
  • Julia Budd def. Kaitlin Young by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Don Madge def. Nathan Williams by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 2:15)
MMANewsResults

