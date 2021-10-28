UFC 267 press conference live stream, Blachowicz vs Teixeira (video)

UFC 267 pre-fight press conference is held two days ahead of the event produced live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday October 30 in the US and Sunday October 31 in Australia. Announced in attendance UFC President Dana White, UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and challenger Glover Teixeira, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and opponent in the interim 135-pound title fight Cory Sandhagen, as well as the rest of main card fighters.

UFC 267 pre-fight press conference date and time is scheduled for Thursday, October 28 at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT in the US and 4:30 pm BST in the UK, which makes it Friday, October 29 at 2:30 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on Kayo Sports in Australia.

