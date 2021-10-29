Archie Sharp vs Alexis Boureima Kabore results, start time, how to watch, live stream

Archie Sharp and Alexis Boureima Kabore square off in a WBA Global super featherweight title bout live from York Hall in London, England on Friday, October 29. The ten-round contest headlines the MTK Fight Night card live on ESPN+ in the US and IFL TV internationally. In Australia the event airs live on Saturday, October 30.

In the ten-round co-feature Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Juan Carlos Abreu battle it out for WBC International super welterweight title. Among other bouts, Jordan Reynolds faces Rodolfo Paterno and Sam Gilley meets Daniel Lartey in a pair of six-round super welterweight matchups. In addition, Shiloh Defreitas takes on Fonz Alexander and Pierce O’Leary goes up against Siar Ozgul in a six- and eight-round super lightweight bouts, respectively.

How to watch Archie Sharp vs Alexis Boureima Kabore

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Archie Sharp vs Alexis Boureima Kabore live stream on ESPN+ (in association with Top Rank Boxing). The start time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

In other countries, including Australia, Sharp vs Kabore airs live on IFL TV. The main card live stream starts at 7 pm BST in the UK and 5 am AEDT in Australia, following the undercard kicking off at 5:30 pm BST and 3:30 am respectively. Video is available below.

Sharp vs Kabore live stream

Sharp vs Kabore fight card

Get the full Sharp vs Kabore fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Main Card

Archie Sharp vs. Alexis Boureima Kabore – WBA Global super featherweight title

Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Juan Carlos Abreu – WBC International super welterweight title

Jordan Reynolds vs. Rodolfo Paterno

Sam Gilley vs. Daniel Lartey

Shiloh Defreitas vs. Fonz Alexander

Pierce O’Leary vs. Siar Ozgul

Undercard

Joe Giles vs. Pavol Garaj

William Hamilton vs. Ivo Zednicek

Sean McGoldrick vs. Stephen Jackson

Lerone Harrison vs. Simas Volosinas