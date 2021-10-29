Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 5, Week 10 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday November 2, which makes it Wednesday November 3 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts with MMA prospects looking to earn their ticket into the UFC.

On the top of the card Maheshate Maheshate (5-1) goes up against unbeaten Achilles Estremadura (7-0) at lightweight. Among other bouts, Yohan Lainesse (7-0) faces Justin Burlinson (6-0) at welterweight, Lun Qiu battles Erisson Ferreira da Silva (10-1) at flyweight, and Jonas Bilharinho (8-1-1) squares off against Canaan Kawaihae (6-1) at featherweight. Kicking off the action Zhifa Shang (32-7) meets Juan Puerta (22-6) at flyweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 46 live stream on ESPN+ in the US at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK at 1 am BST, and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia at 11 am AEDT.

DWCS 46 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 46 fight card looks as the following:

Maheshate Maheshate vs. Achilles Estremadura

Yohan Lainesse vs. Justin Burlinson

Lun Qiu vs. Erisson Ferreira da Silva

Jonas Bilharinho vs. Canaan Kawaihae

Shang Zhifa vs. Juan Puerta